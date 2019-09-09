RBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2019 declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

education

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared Class 12 supplementary examination result 2019 on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to check RBSE 12th supplementary result 2019.

Here’s how to check RBSE 12th supplementary result on the official website: 1) Visit the official website of Rajasthan board 2) Click on the link for Class 12th supplementary result 3) Enter your roll number and submit on the login page that opens 4) Check your result, download it and take a print out.

RBSE had declared the result of Class 12 board science, commerce and arts regular examinations in May. Students had performed better than last year in both science and commerce stream. Puneet Maheshwari was the science stream topper with 495 marks out of 500. A total of 2,60,617 students appeared from the science stream, while 42,146 students appeared from the commerce stream in the Rajasthan board Class 12 examination.

Geeta Jaipal from Govt school, Jorawarsinghpur, Ganganagar had topped the Rajasthan Board Class 12 arts regualr exam 2019 by scoring 99.40%. 88% students had passed Rajasthan board Class 12 arts stream exam. A total of 5,66,576 students had appeared in the Rajasthan Board Class 12 arts exam.

