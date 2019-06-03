RBSE 10th Result 2019 Live: Rajasthan Board 10th result to be declared soon
RBSE 10th Result 2019 Live updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 examination results at 4pm on Monday, June 3, 2019. Here are the live updates.
02:50 PM IST
Official website may slow down when results are declared
02: 40 PM IST
More than 11 lakh students had registered for the exam
02:35 PM IST
RBSE Class 10 results at 4pm
02:20 PM IST
RBSE Class 10 results today
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 examination results at 4pm on Monday, June 3, 2019.
Rajasthan board Class 10 students who have appeared in the exam, can check their results on the website of the Rajasthan board (BSER) at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.inor at rajresults.nic.in.
According to media reports, more than 11 lakh students had registered for the exam this year. The Rajasthan board official website may slow down due to the heavy traffic when the results are declared. In such a case, students can check their results on examresults.net.
