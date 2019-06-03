RBSE 10th Result 2019 Live: Rajasthan Board 10th result to be declared soon

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 examination results at 4pm on Monday, June 3, 2019.

Rajasthan board Class 10 students who have appeared in the exam, can check their results on the website of the Rajasthan board (BSER) at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.inor at rajresults.nic.in.

According to media reports, more than 11 lakh students had registered for the exam this year. The Rajasthan board official website may slow down due to the heavy traffic when the results are declared. In such a case, students can check their results on examresults.net.

