LIVE BLOG

RBSE 10th Result 2019 Live: Rajasthan Board 10th result to be declared soon

RBSE 10th Result 2019 Live updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 examination results at 4pm on Monday, June 3, 2019. Here are the live updates.

By Nilesh Mathur | Jun 03, 2019 15:17 IST
02:50 PM IST

Official website may slow down when results are declared

The Rajasthan board official website may slow down due to the heavy traffic when the results are declared.

02: 40 PM IST

More than 11 lakh students had registered for the exam

According to media reports, more than 11 lakh students had registered for the exam this year.

02:35 PM IST

RBSE Class 10 results at 4pm

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 examination results at 4pm today.

02:20 PM IST

RBSE Class 10 results today

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 examination results on Monday.

