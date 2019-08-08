Rajasthan BSTC Counselling Result 2019 will be declared today at bstc2019.org, here’s the latest update

education

Aug 08, 2019 12:54 IST

Rajasthan Pre DElEd (formerly known as BSTC) Counselling Results 2019 will be declared on Thursday, August 8, 2019. The BSTC Rajasthan first round counselling results will be announced late in the evening today.

In an official notification issued on bstc2019.org, it has been informed that the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Allotment Results 2019 will be announced after the evening on Thursday.

A total of 7,51,127 students had registered for the examination out of which 6,94,653 appeared. The number of available seats is 24,120. The number of institutions of teacher education in which allotment will take place is 360.

Students are anxiously waiting for the BSTC allotment results as it has been delayed many times. The BSTC allotment results were expected in July and then a revised schedule was released allowing the applicants to make changes in the application form till July 30. It was said that the counselling result or seat allotment list of Rajasthan pre D.El.Ed (formerly known as Basic School Teaching Certificate -BSTC) will be released on August 1, 2019. However, the declaration of counselling results were further delayed.

After the result is declared, candidates whose seats are allotted in teacher training institute of Rajasthan will have to deposit the allotment fee and report for admission. The last date for deposit of fees is August 8 to 13. The counselling for vacant seats, which is called upward movement, is scheduled for August 14 and 15.

The Rajasthan BSTC exam was conducted on May 26 for taking admission in Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed), the result of which was declared on July 3.

After the declaration, candidates can download the allotment list from the official website bstc2019.org.

Aug 08, 2019