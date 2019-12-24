e-paper
Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot asks officials to conduct timely recruitment of school lecturers

School Lecturer Recruitment-2018 is underway in Rajasthan to fill 5,000 posts. Read on to know more...

Dec 24, 2019
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
         

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday directed the state education department officials to conduct the ongoing recruitment of school lecturers on time so that they are available in the next academic session starting from July 2020.

School Lecturer Recruitment-2018 is underway in Rajasthan to fill 5,000 posts.

Gehlot, while chairing a meeting of the education department, said it is the government’s effort to fill the vacant posts of teachers so the unemployed youths get timely benefits.

He asked the officials to initiate process of conducting fresh recruitment examination in September next year so that students studying in current academic session can also apply for the examination. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has given permission to conduct the examination in September 2020.

It was also decided in the meeting that the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) will be conducted to fill 31,000 posts of Grade-3 teachers on August 2, 2020. About 6,080 posts will be reserved for the aspirants belonging to tribal sub-plan (TSP) areas.

Rajasthan School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara and officers of the department including secretary Manju Rajpal were present in the meeting.

