Rajasthan education minister promises free air travel to meritorious students

education

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 20:04 IST

Meritorious students of class 10 and class 12 will get one air trip to other states, cost for which will be borne by the state government, education minister Govind Singh Dotasra said on Tuesday.

He said the initiative is aimed at motivating students to achieve better scores in their academics. The education department has been instructed to prepare an action plan for the same, he said.

“The government school students who are performers and all-rounders in every aspects will be selected from class 10 and class 12 and will be given one trip on government expenditure from the coming academic year. We want to motivate the students and generate a spirit of competition among them to perform better,” said Dotasra.

“The travel would be inter-state. It will give them a chance to explore tourist places and educational hubs of the state they are visiting. It will be an educational and cultural tour for the students and a great learning opportunity,” said Dotasra.

However, the minister did not specify the number of students who will be considered for the air trip. Dotasra was talking here at Shiksha Sankul after flagging off a bus carrying 66 government school students on an inter-state educational tour.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 20:04 IST