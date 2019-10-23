e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

Rajasthan education minister promises free air travel to meritorious students

Rajasthan education minister said the initiative is aimed at motivating students to achieve better scores in their academics. The education department has been instructed to prepare an action plan for the same, he said.

education Updated: Oct 23, 2019 20:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Rajasthan education minister Govind Singh Dotasra.
Rajasthan education minister Govind Singh Dotasra.(HT file)
         

Meritorious students of class 10 and class 12 will get one air trip to other states, cost for which will be borne by the state government, education minister Govind Singh Dotasra said on Tuesday.

He said the initiative is aimed at motivating students to achieve better scores in their academics. The education department has been instructed to prepare an action plan for the same, he said.

“The government school students who are performers and all-rounders in every aspects will be selected from class 10 and class 12 and will be given one trip on government expenditure from the coming academic year. We want to motivate the students and generate a spirit of competition among them to perform better,” said Dotasra.

“The travel would be inter-state. It will give them a chance to explore tourist places and educational hubs of the state they are visiting. It will be an educational and cultural tour for the students and a great learning opportunity,” said Dotasra.

However, the minister did not specify the number of students who will be considered for the air trip. Dotasra was talking here at Shiksha Sankul after flagging off a bus carrying 66 government school students on an inter-state educational tour.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 20:04 IST

tags
top news
Militants lob grenade at CRPF camp in J&K’s Kulgam, Army jawan injured
Militants lob grenade at CRPF camp in J&K’s Kulgam, Army jawan injured
On TN govt radar, 2 Hindutva groups that track ‘love jihad’ in schools
On TN govt radar, 2 Hindutva groups that track ‘love jihad’ in schools
Centre announces ownership rights in unauthorised colonies, jabs Kejriwal
Centre announces ownership rights in unauthorised colonies, jabs Kejriwal
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Exercise ‘utmost caution’, India’s advisory to citizens visiting Turkey
Exercise ‘utmost caution’, India’s advisory to citizens visiting Turkey
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
trending topics
Malaika Arora BirthdaySonia GandhiIndian ArmySatya Pal MalikDeepika PadukoneKathua Rape Case
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News