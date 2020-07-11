e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Rajasthan former education minister hits out at Congress for questioning syllabus rationalisation

Rajasthan former education minister hits out at Congress for questioning syllabus rationalisation

Former Rajasthan education minister Vasudev Devnani on Friday termed as “condemnable” the questions raised by the Congress over the move to rationalise school syllabus by dropping certain chapters to reduce course load on students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

education Updated: Jul 11, 2020 10:47 IST
Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini
Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini
Jaipur
Former Rajasthan education minister Vasudev Devnani
Former Rajasthan education minister Vasudev Devnani (HT File)
         

Former Rajasthan education minister Vasudev Devnani on Friday termed as “condemnable” the questions raised by the Congress over the move to rationalise school syllabus by dropping certain chapters to reduce course load on students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BJP leader said the decision to reduce 30 per cent school syllabus was taken due to the coronavirus crisis and keeping in mind the interest of students.

“Congress should stop seeing this issue with the prism of politics. It is condemnable that the Congress is raising questions that syllabus related to democracy, non-alignment, India’s international relations were removed,” Devnani told reporters at a press conference.

He said the CBSE prepares academic calendar and the last 30 per cent of the syllabus which could not be covered due to the coronavirus crisis has been reduced.

Questions raised by the Congress and the Left parties are part of “shallow” politics as CBSE has also clarified its stand on the reasons behind reducing syllabus.

Devnani said the Congress and its allies “do not believe in federalism and it is a habit of the Congress-ruled state government to disobey Centre’s rulings”.

He said the Congress government in Rajasthan should also provide relief to the students by reducing syllabus. “But unfortunately the government is not paying attention.” The former minister said that state government should pass an order to waive school fees and transportation charges to provide relief to parents.

top news
Rapid antigen kits, tests without prescription may push up cases in Mumbai
Rapid antigen kits, tests without prescription may push up cases in Mumbai
With one word, Rahul Gandhi questions govt’s claim on 750MW Rewa solar project
With one word, Rahul Gandhi questions govt’s claim on 750MW Rewa solar project
‘Covid-19 biggest test of robustness of our economic system’: RBI Guv
‘Covid-19 biggest test of robustness of our economic system’: RBI Guv
Covid-19 vaccine unlikely before 2021, TB vaccine shows promise in reducing deaths
Covid-19 vaccine unlikely before 2021, TB vaccine shows promise in reducing deaths
Share ‘inspiring anecdotes’ that have changed lives: PM Modi calls for ideas for July’s Mann Ki Baat
Share ‘inspiring anecdotes’ that have changed lives: PM Modi calls for ideas for July’s Mann Ki Baat
‘Don’t take voters for granted; even Indira, Atal had lost’: Pawar
‘Don’t take voters for granted; even Indira, Atal had lost’: Pawar
Working on executive order to establish merit-based immigration system, says Trump
Working on executive order to establish merit-based immigration system, says Trump
LIVE: Covid-19 worst health, economic crisis in last 100 years, says RBI Guv
LIVE: Covid-19 worst health, economic crisis in last 100 years, says RBI Guv
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In