Home / Education / Rajasthan govt approves creation of 51 posts in colleges

Rajasthan govt approves creation of 51 posts in colleges

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved proposals to appoint three professors, four associate professors and 13 assistant professors.

education Updated: Jul 10, 2020 19:11 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Jaipur
Representational image.
The Rajasthan government has approved the creation of 51 posts in various colleges besides those in Sessions Court Jaipur Mahanagar-II and Additional District and Sessions Courts Makrana (Nagaur) and Mahua (Dausa).

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved proposals to appoint three professors, four associate professors and 13 assistant professors. He also gave the nod for the creation of one post each of section officer, lab technician, stenographer, storekeeper, assistant librarian in the Horticulture and Forestry College, Jhalawar.

Two posts of professor, five of associate professor, nine of assistant professor, one each of section officer, lab technician, library assistant and agriculture supervisor and two posts of lab assistant and LDC in Agricultural College, Ummedganj, Kota have also been approved.

The chief minister also approved the proposal to create new posts in newly formed Sessions Court, Jaipur Mahanagar-II and newly constituted Upper District and Sessions Courts Makrana (Nagaur) and Mahua (Dausa).

