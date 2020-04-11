e-paper
Home / Education / Rajasthan govt to promote class 9 and 11 students to next class

Rajasthan govt to promote class 9 and 11 students to next class

The Rajasthan government has passed an order to promote class 9 and 11 students to the next class in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

education Updated: Apr 11, 2020 19:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The Rajasthan government has passed an order to promote class 9 and 11 students to the next class in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The students will be promoted to class 10 and 12 based on the marks scored in the half-yearly examination and co-curricular activity, as per an order issued by Rajasthan Secondary Education Department.

School principals will handover promotion certificates to students after the lockdown ends.

The students will be provided online study material for the next class through Social Media Interface for Learning Engagement (SMILE).

