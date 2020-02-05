e-paper
Rajasthan govt to recruit for 88 posts in Jodhpur Agricultural University

Rajasthan govt to recruit for 88 posts in Jodhpur Agricultural University

Jodhpur Agricultural University Recruitment: Of the total posts, 58 are academic and 30 are non-academic. The recruitment to these posts will cost Rs 2.75 crore annually, it said.

Feb 05, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jodhpur
(HT File)
         

The Rajasthan government has approved filling of 88 posts in Agricultural University, Jodhpur and its affiliated colleges, an official statement said on Tuesday.  Of the total posts, 58 are academic and 30 are non-academic. The recruitment to these posts will cost Rs 2.75 crore annually, it said.

According to the statement, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved the proposal to create 35 academic and 20 non-academic category posts in the university and its affiliated colleges in Nagaur, Sumerpur and Jodhpur.

The proposal of recruitment for 23 academic and 10 non-academic vacancies has also been approved, the statement said.

