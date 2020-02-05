Rajasthan govt to recruit for 88 posts in Jodhpur Agricultural University

education

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 09:27 IST

The Rajasthan government has approved filling of 88 posts in Agricultural University, Jodhpur and its affiliated colleges, an official statement said on Tuesday. Of the total posts, 58 are academic and 30 are non-academic. The recruitment to these posts will cost Rs 2.75 crore annually, it said.

According to the statement, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved the proposal to create 35 academic and 20 non-academic category posts in the university and its affiliated colleges in Nagaur, Sumerpur and Jodhpur.

The proposal of recruitment for 23 academic and 10 non-academic vacancies has also been approved, the statement said.