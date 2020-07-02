e-paper
Rajasthan govt withdraws order on exams for college faculty after teachers opposed, terming it insulting

Rajasthan govt withdraws order on exams for college faculty after teachers opposed, terming it insulting

The higher education department has withdrawn an order introducing exams for college faculty to upgrade their knowledge and teaching skills, after stiff opposition from the teaching community.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 16:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
         

The higher education department has withdrawn an order introducing exams for college faculty to upgrade their knowledge and teaching skills, after stiff opposition from the teaching community.

The order issued by the department on June 22 had led to much heartburn among the teachers.

In view of that, the department issued a one line order on July 1 stating that the earlier order was being withdrawn.

HT had first reported on the order which stated that the objective of the Wake-up (We Aspire to Knowledge Enhancement and Updating Pedagogy) programme was to update teachers’ knowledge and ensure they teach in an effective manner.

Higher education commissioner Pradeep Borad said the aim is to get teachers out of their comfort zone and update themselves about developments in their subject and their teaching skills.

However, teachers across the 290 colleges in the state had opposed the introduction of exams, calling it an insult to them.

The Rajasthan Universities and College Teachers Association and Rajasthan Universities (RUCTA) and College Teachers’ Association (National) (RUCTA National) have given memorandums to higher education minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati demanding that the order be revoked.

Dr Ramesh Bairwa, state joint secretary of RUCTA, who heralded the teachers’ protests said it was a victory for teachers. “The order was against the dignity of teachers and was faced with stiff opposition. Now the order has been withdrawn and it is a victory of our teachers association.”

He said the organisation would continue to fight for teachers issues such DPC for principals which has been pending since the past five years, and senior, selection and pay band 4 grades for teachers.

RUCTA (national) general secretary NL Gupta welcomed the revoking of the order, saying that the government was forced to take back the order under pressure from teachers.

“We thank the higher education minister and commissioner for taking a positive decision that is in line with the broader goals of higher education. We hope that any innovations planned in future will keep the goals of higher education at the centre so that all stakeholders are benefitted,” he said.

Under the Wake-Up programme, monthly question papers were to be sent for teachers in each subject comprising 27 questions culled from question papers for Civil Services, Rajasthan Administrative Services, NET, SLET and other competitive exams. Teachers have been asked to solve the question papers and send them to the higher education commissionerate by July 2, 2020.

Borad said the aim was to nudge teachers to update themselves about developments in their subject and their teaching skills and prepare children for competitive exams. He said the main challenge before college students was to find a job and college teaching had to be moulded to help address concerns of students.

