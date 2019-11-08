e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 09, 2019

Rajasthan Group D Recruitment 2019: 3678 vacancies in High Court, details here

Rajasthan High Court has invited online applications for recruitment of driver and other group D posts. There are a total of 3678 vacancies on different posts under class IV or group D.

education Updated: Nov 08, 2019 13:22 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajasthan group D recruitment 2019
Rajasthan group D recruitment 2019(HT file)
         

Rajasthan High Court has invited online applications for recruitment of driver and other group D posts. There are a total of 3678 vacancies on different posts under class IV or group D.

The online application process will begin on November 18 and will end on December 17, 2019. Candidates who have passed in class 10th exam or equivalent and must have knowledge of Hindi language and culture of Rajasthan.

Age limit: 18-40 years

Details of Post:

District court non- TSP region 

District court TSP region

District legal services authority non-TSP region

District legal services authority TSP region

Candidates can apply online at hcraj.nic.in.   

Mode of Selection:

Candidates will have to clear a written test and an interview.

The exam will comprise of questions from general Hindi, general English and Rajasthani culture and dialects.

Click here for official notification

tags
top news
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
trending topics
LIC HFL Assistant ResultKaun Banega CrorepatiKartarpurBrett LeeBala Movie ReviewSonia GandhiDevendra FadnavisDevendra Fadnavis resigned

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News