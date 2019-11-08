Rajasthan Group D Recruitment 2019: 3678 vacancies in High Court, details here

education

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 13:22 IST

Rajasthan High Court has invited online applications for recruitment of driver and other group D posts. There are a total of 3678 vacancies on different posts under class IV or group D.

The online application process will begin on November 18 and will end on December 17, 2019. Candidates who have passed in class 10th exam or equivalent and must have knowledge of Hindi language and culture of Rajasthan.

Age limit: 18-40 years

Details of Post:

District court non- TSP region

District court TSP region

District legal services authority non-TSP region

District legal services authority TSP region

Candidates can apply online at hcraj.nic.in.



Mode of Selection:

Candidates will have to clear a written test and an interview.

The exam will comprise of questions from general Hindi, general English and Rajasthani culture and dialects.

Click here for official notification