Rajasthan Police constable admit card today: Know how to download

The admit card for Rajasthan Police Constable written exam 2018 is expected be released on Tuesday at 9pm. The examination will be held on March 7, 2018. A notification running on the homepage of the Rajasthan Police website clearly says that the admit cards for the March 7, 2018 examination for Rajasthan Police constable recruitment will be released shortly.

Steps to download the Police Constable exam 2018 admit card:

1) Visit the official website of Rajasthan Police at rajasthanpolicerecruitment.com

2) Click on the link for constable exam admit card

3) Enter the required details to login

4) Admit card will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a printout and save it on your computer

The admit card will not be sent to candidates by post. Candidate must bring their admit card to the examination Centre.

The examination is being held to recruit 5390 police constables. The recruitment notification was released on October 18 and the application process began on October 23, 2017.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online written test, physical test and interview (for driver post). The online written test will be of objective nature carrying 75 marks.