Rajasthan Police Recruitment: 5000 vacancies for constable notified

Rajasthan Police department has notified 5000 vacant posts of constable for which the online application process will begin after 15 days. Check full details here.

education Updated: Dec 05, 2019 17:48 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representative image
Representative image(HT file)
         

Rajasthan Police department has notified 5000 vacant posts of constable for which the online application process will begin after 15 days. The notification was issued on December 4 which means that the online application process is expected to begin from December 19.

Candidates will be able to apply online at police.rajasthan.gov.in. The application fee for General/ OBC category is Rs 400 while for SC/ ST category, the fee is Rs 350.

Selection process: Candidates will have to clear a written test followed by a physical efficiency test (PET) and physical standard test (PST). The written exam will be objective in nature carrying 150 questions.

How to apply:

Candidates will have to apply at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in

They will have to login using their SSO ID

Those who do not have SSO ID can register at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

The online application form will appear on the screen

Fill in the required details and upload your image and signature

Deposit the fee and proceed

You will get an acknowledgement on your registered email ID and mobile number.

‘Divisive’: BSP chief Mayawati shreds Citizenship Bill’s ‘current form’
After Nirmala Sitharaman, Union minister Ashwini Choubey says ‘never tasted onion’
‘Stubborn, mulish and clueless’: Chidambaram hammers govt over economy
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria safe after Pearl Harbor shooting incident
Electric eel lights up Christmas tree in aquarium. Watch mesmerising video
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
