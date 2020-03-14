e-paper
Rajasthan Schools, colleges, movie halls to be closed in till Mar 30 amid coronavirus outbreak

However, the ongoing school and college examinations will continue, and the functioning of medical and nursing colleges will also remain unaffected, they added.

education Updated: Mar 14, 2020 09:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
(PTI)
         

Schools, colleges, cinema halls, coaching centres, gymnasiums etc. will be closed in Rajasthan till March 30 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Friday.

The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting called by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot late in the night.

Musical events and other such programmes will also be postponed, the officials said.

Gehlot appealed to people to invite a limited number of guests to marriage and other functions.

He said precautionary measures were being taken in accordance with the advisory issued by the Centre.

State Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Chief Secretary DB Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh and other officers were present at the meeting, according to a release.

