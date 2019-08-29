e-paper
Rajasthan University Elections 2019: Independent candidate elected as president

An independent candidate was elected as the president of the Rajasthan University Students’ Union for the fourth consecutive year.

education Updated: Aug 29, 2019 09:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
NSUI rebel with supporters celebrate the victory as PResident of RUSU, at rajasthan university in Jaipur
NSUI rebel with supporters celebrate the victory as PResident of RUSU, at rajasthan university in Jaipur (HT file)
         

An independent candidate was elected as the president of the Rajasthan University Students’ Union for the fourth consecutive year, officials said on Wednesday.

Pooja Verma, an NSUI dissident won the post of president of the union while NSUI’s Priyanka Meena bagged the vice president’s post.

“I had to fight independently as I was denied a ticket. I have won due to the trust of students. I want to thank all my supporters,” Verma told reporters here.

She said her priority will be to address the issues of students.

Mahaveer Prasad Gurjar, a National Students Union of India (NSUI) candidate, won the general secretary post while Kiran Meena from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) became the joint secretary.

Result of students’ union elections in other universities and colleges of the state too were declared on Wednesday. The elections took place on Tuesday.

In Sikar, activists of SFI staged a dharna outside the district collectorate alleging vote-rigging.

Police resorted to lathicharge on the protesters and detained former CPI(M) legislator Pemaram and other local leaders.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 09:14 IST

