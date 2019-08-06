Rajasthan University issues notices to seven student leaders for defacing varsity property

education

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:19 IST

The University of Rajasthan has issued notices to at least seven student leaders for defacing the university property, according to the university officials.

The disciplinary action comes after plastic banners and posters bearing photographs of the student leaders were found pasted on signboards raised on the university campus, ahead of the declaration of the Rajasthan University Students Union (RUSU) elections. Besides, pathways on the university campus were also found littered with the student leaders’ pamphlets.

None of the seven student leaders have come forward to receive the notice. GP Singh, dean, students’ welfare, said that three workers, along with officials and the proctorial board members, are involved in removing the banners from the signboards. “No matter how many banners we take down, the student leaders keep sticking them again,” said Singh.

Last year, the university had spent about Rs 70,000 on removing the poster and banners during the RUSU elections. The signboards on the university campus were renewed by the authorities recently.

The posters and banners have been pasted on the administrative building and library on the university campus besides on the main entrance gate. The student information centre is also full of such posters. A special chemical is being used to stick the posters, which makes the task of their removal difficult, according to the university officials.

Presently, the notices have been issued in the name of Mukesh Chaudhary, Sanjay Chechi, Pooja Verma, Ashok Phagana, Uttam Chaudhary and Manis Safed. “A notice will also be served soon to Abhimanyu Yadav whose posters were also seen stuck on signboards of the university,” said Singh.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 15:19 IST