Rajasthan University Results 2018 declared for bachelor’s courses, check details here

The University of Rajasthan has declared the 2018 results of various courses on its official website uniraj.ac.in. Candidates can check their results by logging in using their roll number or name.

The courses for which results have been declared include

B V A PART-III (APPLIED ARTS) - 2018 (Reval.)

B V A PART - II (SCULPTURE) EXAM 2018 (Reval.)

B V A PART - III (PAINTING) EXAM 2018 (Reval.)

B V A PART - III (SCULPTURE) EXAM 2018 (Reval.)

B V A PART - IV (PAINTING) EXAM 2018 (Reval.)

B V A PART-II (APPLIED ARTS) EXAM 2018 (Reval.)

B.A.-B.Ed. PART-I EXAM.2018

B.MUSIC PART-III EXAM 2018 (Reval.)

B.MUSIC PART-IV EXAM 2018 (Reval.)

B.P.A. PART-II (MUSIC) EXAM 2018 (Reval.)

B.Sc. B.Ed. PART-I EXAM.2018

B.V.A. PART-I EXAM 2018 (Reval.)

