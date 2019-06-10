Ranchi University to launch new admission system for academic year 2019

Ranchi University will not admit students for various under graduate and post graduate courses in the academic session of 2019 through the centralized and automated system on the chancellor portal, university officials said on Sunday.

Pro vice-chancellor, Kamini Kumar said that the university would issue schedule for admissions on Monday. “For the new academic session, the university would admit students through a separate system. The data of admissions would be later uploaded on the chancellor portal,” she said.

In a bid to promote transparency and streamline admissions, all universities in the state in 2018, had issued notifications that students could secure admission only after applying through governor’s/chancellor’s web portal. The portal ran in trouble shortly with several glitches during online registrations. The errors in the automated system had resulted in the academic session being delayed. Students had then demanded a separate portal for every college, besides the provision for off-line submission of admission forms.

Last Tuesday, RU’s vice-chancellor, RK Pandey had met the governor regarding the issue of admissions through the centralized portal. Following this, on Saturday the principal secretary to the governor issued a representation to all vice-chancellors and secretary, department of higher technical education and skill development.

“All the VC’s are directed to convene an urgent meeting with the department of HRD to remove the difficulties through chancellor’s portal within a week…In the event of admission through the portal not being feasible by removing all practical difficulties, universities may proceed to start admission online through their respective websites and upload the data on chancellor’s portal,” it said.

However, the representation directed the vice chancellors to ensure that admission, in the next academic session, were conducted through the portal as a policy decision.

Meanwhile, admissions for under-graduate courses have commenced through the automated portal for the other 5 universities in the state. A total of 59,873 applications were received for Sido Kanhu Murmu University, Dumka, Nilamber Pitamber University, Palamu, Vinoba Bhave University, Hazaribag, Kolhan University, Jamshedpur and Binod Bihari Mahato Koyalanchal University,Dhanbad. At Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University (DSPMU) in the city capital, admissions are being conducted through the university’s web portal.

Students at RU welcomed the decision to admit students through its own system of individualized web portal and offline admissions. Poonam Kumari, secretary of Ranchi University students’ union said that unless the technical glitches were resolved, admission through the automated portal remained unfeasible.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 11:14 IST