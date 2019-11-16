e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

Rashtrapati Bhavan to host conference of Directors of IITs, NITs on November 19

This Conference is part of regular interactions of the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, with such institutions in his capacity as visitor to 152 Central Universities and institutions of higher learning.

education Updated: Nov 16, 2019 09:00 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
President Ram Nath Kovind.
President Ram Nath Kovind.(PTI file)
         

Rashtrapati Bhavan will host a conference of the Directors of IITs, NITs and IIEST, Shibpur next week.

“Rashtrapati Bhavan will host a conference of the Directors of IITs, NITs and IIEST, Shibpur on November 19, 2019. This Conference is part of regular interactions of the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, with such institutions in his capacity as visitor to 152 Central Universities and institutions of higher learning,” a statement from President’s Secretariat said.

The statement informed that the agenda items of the conference will include - deliberations on challenges and opportunities along broad parameters on which NIRF rankings are based; participation and contribution of alumni in activities of the institutes; steps to increase representation of women in faculty and student intake; ways to involve students in nation building; promotion of research, innovation and entrepreneurship; filling up of vacancies, including faculty from foreign universities; and review of major infrastructure projects.

“Apart from the Directors of 23 IITs, 31 NITs and IIEST, Shibpur, the Conference will be attended by the Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Secretary (Higher Education), Secretary, Department of Science and Technology and Chairman AICTE,” it said.

tags
top news
‘Sharp increase’ in Pakistan’s efforts to illegally get N-tech: Berlin
‘Sharp increase’ in Pakistan’s efforts to illegally get N-tech: Berlin
Gunmen open fire on buses carrying Sri Lankan voters
Gunmen open fire on buses carrying Sri Lankan voters
‘I have the right to speak,’ says Donald Trump amid impeachment hearings
‘I have the right to speak,’ says Donald Trump amid impeachment hearings
Amid confusion, Sabarimala temple opens today
Amid confusion, Sabarimala temple opens today
4-month-old baby dies aboard flight from Surat to Mumbai
4-month-old baby dies aboard flight from Surat to Mumbai
Sonia, Sharad to meet on Sunday over Maharashtra impasse: Report
Sonia, Sharad to meet on Sunday over Maharashtra impasse: Report
Sabarimala: With its ‘essentiality doctrine’, has SC walked into a trap?
Sabarimala: With its ‘essentiality doctrine’, has SC walked into a trap?
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News