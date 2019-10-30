RBI Grade B admit card 2019 released at rbi.org.in, here’s how to download call letter

education

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 16:37 IST

Reserve bank of India has released the hall ticket for online Phase-1 examination for the recruitment of officers in Grade B 2019. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their call letters by visiting the official website, rbi.org.in on or before November 9, 2019.

The Phase 1 examination will be divided into four sections-general awareness, English language, quantitative aptitude and reasoning. The examination will carry 200 questions, which needs to be attempted in 120 minutes.

To know more about the exam pattern, candidates can refer to the information hand out available on the official website.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the opportunities section

3.Click on the ‘call letters,’ appearing under the current vacancies tab on the webpage

4.Click on the link that reads, ‘Admission Letters and other information for the Phase-I Examination for the post of Officers in Grade - B DR (General) – 2019’

5.On the webpage, click on the link available to download the call letter

6.A new page will appear on the display screen

7.Key in your credentials and log in

8.Admit card will appear on the display screen

9.Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 16:37 IST