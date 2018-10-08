RBI Grade B Phase 2 Result 2018 declared, here’s how to check

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday released the result of Phase II of its Grade B recruitment examination 2018 on its official website. The second phase of the RBI Grade B exam were conducted on September 15 and 16.

Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their results by clicking here.

The marks list and category wise cut-off of the examination will be displayed on the website after completion of the selection process and declaration of final results.

Candidates who have cleared the exam, need to appear in interview will begin tentatively from last week of October and end in January 2019.

The interview call letters indicating date, time and venue of the interview will be sent separately in Phases (in due course) on their registered email address of the candidates.

Last but not the least, a Writ Petition has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking stay on declaration of Phase II results. Therefore, all the candidates should know that the selection of candidates pursuant to the interview and recruitment process would be subject to the outcome of the said Writ Petition.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 19:49 IST