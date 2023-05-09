Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has begun the application process for the post of Officer in Grade ‘B’ (DR) in various departments. The applictaion process will end on June 9. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in. RBI Grade B recruitment 2023: Apply for 291 posts at opportunities.rbi.org.in

RBI Grade B recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 291 vacancies of which 222 vacancies are for the posts of Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, 38 vacancies are for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR, and 31 vacancies are for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM.

RBI Grade B recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidate should be between the age of 21 to 30 years on May 01, 2023.

RBI Grade B recruitment 2023 applictaion fee: The application fee is ₹850 for GEN/OBC/EWSs and ₹100 for SC/ST/PwBD.

Direct link to apply

RBI Grade B recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in

On the homepage, click on the current vacancies

Next, click on the “Direct Recruitment for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (Direct Recruit-DR) (On Probation-OP) (General/DEPR/DSIM) Streams - Panel Year 2023”

Register at the IBPS portal

Fill out the applictaion form, upload all the required details

Pay the application fee

Take a printout for future reference.