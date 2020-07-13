e-paper
Home / Education / RBSE 12th Result 2020: Rajasthan BSER 12th commerce result declared, here's direct link

RBSE 12th Result 2020: Rajasthan BSER 12th commerce result declared, here’s direct link

RBSE 12th Result 2020: Students who have appeared in the RBSE board exam can check their results online at our HT results portal and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 11:22 IST
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RBSE 12th Result 2020.
RBSE 12th Result 2020.(Screengrab )
         

RBSE 12th Result 2020: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Monday announced the BSER Rajasthan class 12th commerce results on its official website. A total of 94.49% of students have passed the exams.

Students who have appeared in the RBSE board exam can check their results online at our HT results portal and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Also Read: Rajasthan Board 12th Result for commerce stream declared at rajresults.nic.in

This year, 36, 068 students have appeared in the Rajasthan board BSER Class 12th Commerce board examination. Out of which, 23,548 students were boys and 12,520 girls.

Here’s a direct link to check RBSE 12 commerce results on HT Portal.

Here’s a direct link to check RBSE 12 commerce results on the official website.

How to check RBSE Class 12th Commerce Result 2020 at hindustantimes.com:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Rajasthan Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘RBSE 12th commerce result 2020

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your RBSE Class 12th Commerce Result will be displayed on the screen.

How to check RBSE class 12 commerce exam results at official website:

1) Visit the official website for the Rajasthan board at rajresults.nic.in or www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link for RBSE 12th Results

3) Click on the link for Class 12 commerce results as required

4) Key in your credentials and login

5) Check your result, download it, and take a print out.

