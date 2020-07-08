RBSE 12th Science Result 2020: Rajasthan class 12 science stream results declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

education

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 16:15 IST

RBSE 12th Science Result 2020: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Wednesday declared the results of class 12 science exam on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the RBSE class 12 science exam can check their results online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

This year, 239,800 students appeared in the Rajasthan Board senior secondary exam in Science stream. Out of which, 162424 boys and 74881 girls appeared in the RBSE class 12 science exam.

A total of 218232 students have passed the exam, thus making the overall pass percentage of 91.96%.

How to check RBSE class 12 science exam results:

1) Visit the official website for the Rajasthan board at rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link for RBSE 10th Results

3) Click on the link for Class 12 science results as required

4) Key in your credentials and login

5) Check your result, download it, and take a print out.

In 2019, a total of 2,60,617 students appeared from the science stream, in the Rajasthan Board Class 12 examination.