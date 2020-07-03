Reduced syllabus for ICSE, ISC announced for students of 2020-21

education

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 21:40 IST

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has worked with its subject experts to reduce the syllabi for all major subject of the ICSE and ISC.

“Syllabus reduction has been done keeping in mind the linear progression across classes while ensuring that the core concepts related to the subject are retained, “ said Gerry Arathoon Chief Executive and Secretary of the Council in the circular dated July 3.

The reduced syllabi for the current academic year 2020-21 have been made available on the CISCE website. Student may see ICSE reduced syllabus for class 9 and 10 and ISC reduced syllabus for classes 11 and 12 on the website.

Head of CISCE affiliated schools have been asked to ensure that the concern subject teachers at the ICSE and ISC level transact the syllabus strictly according to the sequence of topic given in the syllabus so as to facilitate further reduction in syllabus if required depending on the situation of the pandemic, he said.

He said while a number of CISCE affiliated schools have tried to adapt to this changed scenario and have tried to keep alive the teaching learning process through online classes, there have been a significant shortening in the academic year and loss of the instructional hours.