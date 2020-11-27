e-paper
Home / Education / Regular classes for Class 10 and Class 12 in Tripura to start from December 1

Regular classes for Class 10 and Class 12 in Tripura to start from December 1

Almost after eight months after schools were closed in the state, the Tripura government has announced the resumption of classes for 10th and 12th students in the schools and colleges from December 1, maintaining Standard Operating Procedure of the Ministry of Human Resources Development

Nov 27, 2020
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Agartala
Almost after eight months after schools were closed in the state, the Tripura government has announced the resumption of classes for 10th and 12th students in the schools and colleges from December 1, maintaining Standard Operating Procedure of the Ministry of Human Resources Development. All educational institutions in the state were closed since mid-March due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have decided to start classes again for Class 10 and 12 in schools and all government degree, professional and technical institutions from December 1 monitoring the Covid-19 situation,” said a member of the Education Department’s High Level Committee after a meeting held on Thursday.

In the meeting, it was also decided to restart classes for ninth and eleventh standard in the schools, 15 days after keeping an observation of maintaining Covid-19 protocol.

The classes in both schools and colleges would restart amidst tight guidelines including sanitization, thermal scanning of all students, teachers, compulsory use of face-masks, social distancing etc.

In colleges, honours and practical classes would restart first following the Covid-19 guidelines.

A total of 32,578 Covid-19 patients have been recorded in the state till now. Of the total, 367 patients died and two others died by suicide, according to latest report.

The state has nearly 4,400 government and aided schools.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Education department in the state launched online classes; video lectures on local TV channels, Students’ helpline call centre and SMS-based classes for the students.

According to a recent notification of the Directorate of Secondary Education, seventh phase of live lectures through local TV channels for classes nine to twelve would begin from November 27 and continue till December 26.

