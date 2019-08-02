Relief for LLB, BEd candidates awaiting their Mumbai University results

education

The law and teaching aspirants who are awaiting their University of Mumbai (MU) graduation mark sheets can now furnish the gazetted copies - consolidated list of results issued by the varsity - of their scorecard while applying for their respective courses.

Following a meeting with MU’s head of examination on Thursday, the state Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell decided to accept the gazetted scorecard copies to provisionally admit the candidates. Once the students get their mark sheets they are required to furnish it to the college where they would be admitted for verification. The August 5 deadline to apply for three year LLB and BEd courses will also be extended to allow MU graduates to complete their admission process.

“MU will convey its colleges to issue gazetted score cards to the candidates, who don’t have mark sheets. The students can upload these copies, to be signed by the principal of their respective colleges, on the admission portal,” said a CET Cell official.

The officials also said that following a request by MU, the application deadline will be extended by a few days so that the remaining results are also declared before the admission process is shut.

Several law and teaching aspirants in the city are unable to complete the application process as they are awaiting their mark sheets, while some are yet to even get their results. The government officials are concerned that the delay may once again stretch the admissions.

