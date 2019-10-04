e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Relief fund set up for Kashmiri students in Kota

Kashmiri students shared their problems of meeting expenditures of hostel fees, daily expenses, mess charges and other expenses at the get together after which a student relief fund was constituted and several organizations offered financial contributions in the fund.

education Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kota
A student relief fund has been formed and over Rs 2 lakh collected to help the Kashmiri students. (Representational image)
A student relief fund has been formed and over Rs 2 lakh collected to help the Kashmiri students. (Representational image)(REUTERS file)
         

On the appeal of Shehar Quazi of Kota, Anwar Ahmad, a student relief fund has been formed and over Rs 2 lakh collected to help the Kashmiri students who are facing financial crunch due to lockdown in Kashmir for last 2 months since abrogation of article 370.

A get-together of Kashmiri students was organised at Jangli Shah Baba Dargah Mahfil Khana in Kota on the call of the Shehar Quazi in which Kashmiri students from different coaching institutes along with the Kota City SP Deepak Bhargav, coaching institute Directors, representatives of Muslim social organisations and others participated.

Kashmiri students shared their problems of meeting expenditures of hostel fees, daily expenses, mess charges and other expenses at the get together after which a student relief fund was constituted and several organizations offered financial contributions in the fund. One Kashmiri student on grounds of anonymity said that he used to receive monthly pocket money from parents but he has not been able to get it from parents in the valley due to lockdown.

Beylim Rafique from Alfalah Education and Welfare Trust Kota said Alfalah group has contributed Rs 1 lakh. Gaffar Mirza of Sarvodaya group, Kota, said Rs 50000 each were donated through Markazi Betulmaal and Kheldaar community. He said that more funds would be garned through public contributions for Kashmiri students.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 16:59 IST

tags
top news
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
Oct 04, 2019 17:44 IST
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
Oct 04, 2019 17:37 IST
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Oct 04, 2019 13:19 IST
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
Oct 04, 2019 17:54 IST
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J-k
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J-k
Oct 04, 2019 14:14 IST
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Oct 04, 2019 16:24 IST
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
Oct 04, 2019 11:01 IST
Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei smartphones hit by zero-day security flaw
Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei smartphones hit by zero-day security flaw
Oct 04, 2019 17:48 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collection day 2Bigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateShah Rukh KhanSwachh BharatBSNL Data OfferSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressHina KhanHappy Soha Ali Khan BirthdayNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News