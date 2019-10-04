Relief fund set up for Kashmiri students in Kota

education

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:59 IST

On the appeal of Shehar Quazi of Kota, Anwar Ahmad, a student relief fund has been formed and over Rs 2 lakh collected to help the Kashmiri students who are facing financial crunch due to lockdown in Kashmir for last 2 months since abrogation of article 370.

A get-together of Kashmiri students was organised at Jangli Shah Baba Dargah Mahfil Khana in Kota on the call of the Shehar Quazi in which Kashmiri students from different coaching institutes along with the Kota City SP Deepak Bhargav, coaching institute Directors, representatives of Muslim social organisations and others participated.

Kashmiri students shared their problems of meeting expenditures of hostel fees, daily expenses, mess charges and other expenses at the get together after which a student relief fund was constituted and several organizations offered financial contributions in the fund. One Kashmiri student on grounds of anonymity said that he used to receive monthly pocket money from parents but he has not been able to get it from parents in the valley due to lockdown.

Beylim Rafique from Alfalah Education and Welfare Trust Kota said Alfalah group has contributed Rs 1 lakh. Gaffar Mirza of Sarvodaya group, Kota, said Rs 50000 each were donated through Markazi Betulmaal and Kheldaar community. He said that more funds would be garned through public contributions for Kashmiri students.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 16:59 IST