e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Report on condensed school syllabus will be submitted to Tamil Nadu CM on Nov 30

Report on condensed school syllabus will be submitted to Tamil Nadu CM on Nov 30

The move is seen as an attempt to clear the confusion on following syllabus for schools owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

education Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 09:27 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Erode
Tamil Nadu CM Edapaddi K Palaniswami.(HT image)
Tamil Nadu CM Edapaddi K Palaniswami.(HT image)
         

A report on condensed school syllabus would be submitted to Chief Minister K Palaniswami on November 30, Tamil Nadu School Education minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Saturday.

The move is seen as an attempt to clear the confusion on following syllabus for schools owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Educational institutions have been closed since March following the Covid-triggered lockdown and though the government allowed reopening of schools for Classes 9-12 recently, it later withdrew the order after opposition from various quarters over fears of coronavirus.

Stating that he would submit the syllabus reduced by about 40 to 50 percent to Palaniswami on Monday, Sengottaiyan told reporters in Gobichettipalayam in this district that a detailed announcement will be made within five days of handing over the report to the chief minister.

He also denied a move to conduct half yearly exams online.

An 18-member panel, constituted by the government to look into the aspect of reducing the syllabus for the 2020-21 academic year in view of closure of schools due to COVID-19, had already submitted its report.

tags
top news
‘Masks will stay even after we get Covid-19 vaccine’: ICMR chief
‘Masks will stay even after we get Covid-19 vaccine’: ICMR chief
India’s Covid-19 count now closer to 9.4 million
India’s Covid-19 count now closer to 9.4 million
1 officer of CRPF’s CoBRA unit killed in IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh
1 officer of CRPF’s CoBRA unit killed in IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh
Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Live: Warner, Aaron Finch breaking shackles in Sydney
Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Live: Warner, Aaron Finch breaking shackles in Sydney
Scientists develop method that may lead to more accurate, fast Covid-19 test
Scientists develop method that may lead to more accurate, fast Covid-19 test
Asteroid, nearly as big as Burj Khalifa, to fly by earth today
Asteroid, nearly as big as Burj Khalifa, to fly by earth today
No PUC certificate could lead to seizure of vehicle RC from next year
No PUC certificate could lead to seizure of vehicle RC from next year
‘PM Modi extremely knowledgeable on vaccine’: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla
‘PM Modi extremely knowledgeable on vaccine’: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In