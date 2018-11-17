Results declared: UPPSC Main exam result declared after 2 years

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the result for its main exam that was conducted 2 years ago in 2016. Over 12,900 candidates had appeared for the examination.

Here’s the direct link to check the notice of result.

A total of 1993 candidates have qualified the examination and will be appearing for the third round- interview.

The schedule for interview will be released on Monday.

The Main examination were conducted in the months of September-October 2016. The number of candidates who qualify for the interview round are around three times the number of vacancies. The total number of vacancies for which the recruitment is happening is 633.

Steps to check your result

Visit the official website of UPPSC

Click on the link for the result given on the ‘Information bulletin’ at the right side of homepage.

List of selected candidates’ roll numbers will be displayed in the PDF.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 16:37 IST