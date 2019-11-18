e-paper
Return to classes, exams are near: JNU VC to protesting students

“From December 12, the semester exams will start and if you do not attend classes, it will affect your future goals,” said JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar.

education Updated: Nov 18, 2019 08:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
JNU Vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.
JNU Vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.(HT file)
         

JNU Vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar urged the protesting students on Sunday to return to their classes as exams are near. In a video message released on the varsity’s website, he said he has been getting e-mails from worried parents and students about the situation in the university which is affecting academic activities.

“If we still continue with the strike and cause academic loss, it is going to affect future of thousands of students.

“From tomorrow, a new week will begin and I request the students to come back to the classes and resume your research activities. From December 12, the semester exams will start and if you do not attend classes, it will affect your future goals,” Kumar said.

On Sunday, a section of teachers also held a press conference and claimed that a handful of students have terrorised other pupils and are not allowing them to attend classes.

“There are 8,000 students in the university and at least 6,000 of them want to attend classes. But 200 or so students are not allowing them and have created an atmosphere of terror,” said one of the professors at the press conference.

University registrar Pramod Kumar also appealed to students to get back to classes.

“Due to the ongoing strike by a group of students, thousands of students who wish to participate in the JNU academic programmes and plan to complete their academic requirements for continuance in the university, are adversely affected,” he said in a circular.

“It is in the interest of the students to adhere to the academic norms and academic calendar of the university according to which they need to appear in the end-semester examination that commences from December 12,” he said.

The last date for submission of MPhil dissertation and PhD thesis in the schools and forwarding the same to the evaluation branch is December 31 for the monsoon semester.

“Since the academic calender has been approved by the Academic Council and the Executive Council, there is going to be no relaxation in the above deadlines,” the registrar said.

If the academic requirements are not met in time, thousands of students may be affected, he added.

The students’ union has said it will take out a march to Parliament on Monday, when the winter session will begin, to protest against the hostel fee hike and appeal lawmakers to take up their cause.

