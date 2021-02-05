IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / RGU has to play pivotal role in improving quality of education: Khandu
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.(HT file)
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.(HT file)
education

RGU has to play pivotal role in improving quality of education: Khandu

The chief minister said this while addressing the 38th foundation day celebration of the central university, near here.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Itanagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:05 AM IST

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) has to play a pivotal role to improve the quality of education in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Thursday.

The chief minister said this while addressing the 38th foundation day celebration of the central university, near here.

Khandu said RGU's role is important not only in academics but also in social transformation. He assured all possible support for infrastructure development and said that many RGU products are serving in various capacities in the state.

He exhorted the students to study well and translate their knowledge to benefit their respective rural areas.

The RGU has come a long way, said Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra, in his presidential address.

The governor is the chief rector of the university.

Mishra advised the students to toe the principle of education which is meant for earning knowledge and not for certificate. He earlier laid foundation stone of RGU rostrum and sports arena viewing gallery.

NEHU Vice-chancellor Prof S K Srivastava, in his foundation day address, advocated incorporating out of box ideas into varsity curriculum to ensure social justice and equity while marching in tune with country's pressing needs for higher education at least for next 50 years.

RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Khushwaha, in his address enlisted the numerous achievements of the university in the last 37 years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arunachal cm pema khandu rajiv gandhi university arunachal pradesh
app
Close
Patna University-Several freshers said that the varsity had failed them due to the slow admission process(HT File)
Patna University-Several freshers said that the varsity had failed them due to the slow admission process(HT File)
education

Patna University to start classes for first year students from February 8

By Shilpa Ambardar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:21 AM IST
  • Since the academic session is running late due to Covid-19 outbreak, the initial classes will be taken online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.(HT file)
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.(HT file)
education

RGU has to play pivotal role in improving quality of education: Khandu

PTI, Itanagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:05 AM IST
The chief minister said this while addressing the 38th foundation day celebration of the central university, near here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(File photo)
Representational image.(File photo)
board exams

Uttarakhand schools to reopen for Classes 6 to 9, 11 from Feb 8

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:47 AM IST
The Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand Om Prakash issued an order on Thursday stating that the schools across the state will re-open on February 8 for Classes 6 to 9 and 11.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RRB NTPC 4th phase exam notification.(HT File)
RRB NTPC 4th phase exam notification.(HT File)
employment news

RRB NTPC 4th phase exam notification released, check details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:57 PM IST
  • According to the official notice, RRB will conduct the fourth phase of RRB NTPC CBT-1 examination from February 15 to March 3, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS SO main results 2020.(Screengrab )
IBPS SO main results 2020.(Screengrab )
exam results

IBPS SO main results 2020 declared at ibps.in, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:50 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS SO examination can check and download their results online at ibps.in on or before February 10, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIT Kharagpur. (Mint file)
IIT Kharagpur. (Mint file)
education

IIT Kharagpur, NIUA to develop framework for inclusive city planning

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:02 PM IST
IIT-Kharagpur inks MoU with NIUA to develop framework for inclusive city planning
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oil India Recruitment 2020
Oil India Recruitment 2020
employment news

UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021: 21 vacancies on offer, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:19 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upenergy.in on or before February 23, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many private schools have completed the initial preparations keeping in mind the current norms of social distancing and sanitation. (Pic for representation)
Many private schools have completed the initial preparations keeping in mind the current norms of social distancing and sanitation. (Pic for representation)
board exams

'JNVs can resume for classes 10, 12 in states where schools allowed to reopen'

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:22 PM IST
JNVs can resume for classes 10, 12 in states where schools allowed to reopen: Education Ministry
READ FULL STORY
Close
The test pattern in banking exams is such that the total time allotted to attempt a paper is a lot less compared to the number and difficulty level of the questions.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The test pattern in banking exams is such that the total time allotted to attempt a paper is a lot less compared to the number and difficulty level of the questions.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams

Number of question papers in SSC exam reduced from 11 to six: Telangana govt

PTI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Number of question papers in SSC exam reduced from 11 to six
READ FULL STORY
Close
The commission will conduct the interviews for BPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment from February 22 to March 13, 2021.(Getty Images)
The commission will conduct the interviews for BPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment from February 22 to March 13, 2021.(Getty Images)
employment news

BPSC assistant engineer interview schedule released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:32 PM IST
  • Candidates who have qualified the BPSC assistant engineer main examination can check the interview schedule online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Jitendra Singh.(PTI file)
Union minister Jitendra Singh.(PTI file)
employment news

CET score can be used by state govts for recruitment: Jitendra Singh

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:18 PM IST
CET score can be used by state govts for recruitment: Jitendra Singh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar D.El.Ed result 2019 for first-year.(Screengrab )
Bihar D.El.Ed result 2019 for first-year.(Screengrab )
exam results

Bihar D.El.Ed result 2019 for first-year declared, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:32 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar D.El.Ed exam 2019 can check their results online at secondary.biharboardonline.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPPSC ACF RFO mains admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
UPPSC ACF RFO mains admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
employment news

UPPSC ACF RFO mains admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:03 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the UPPSC ACF RFO main examination can download their admit cards online at uppsc.up.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS Office Assistant main admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
IBPS Office Assistant main admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

IBPS Office Assistant main admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:18 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the IBPS Office Assistant recruitment examination can download their admit card online at ibps.in on or before February 20, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IGNOU Admission 2021.(Screengrab )
IGNOU Admission 2021.(Screengrab )
admissions

IGNOU Admission 2021: Registration for January session courses begins

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:05 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IGNOU January 2021 admission process online at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in on or before February 28, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP