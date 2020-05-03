e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / RIMS Recruitment 2020: Junior Resident posts for dental graduates notified, appointment through interview

RIMS Recruitment 2020: Junior Resident posts for dental graduates notified, appointment through interview

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital (RIMS), Imphal has invited applications for appointment of junior resident for dental college.

education Updated: May 03, 2020 16:53 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RIMS junior resident (dental) recruitment 2020
RIMS junior resident (dental) recruitment 2020
         

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital (RIMS), Imphal has invited applications for appointment of junior resident for dental college. The appointment will be for a period of six months with effect from June 1. There are a total of four posts.

Aspirants who are dental graduates can apply for the posts. The last date to apply is May 7. The appointment will be done on the basis of his/her performance in interview scheduled for may 27, 11 am . The interview will be conducted in the conference room (south) of Jubliee Hall of RIMS, Imphal campus.

Pay Scale: Level - 10- Rs 56100 as per 7th CPC

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should be a dental graduate

Preference shall be given to the candidates who have passed from Dental College

No candidate who has completed 2 years of Junior Residency shall be considered

No candidate who has completed internship before 1 year at the time of interview shall be considered for the considered for the first time of appointment

Click here for official notification and application form

top news
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
‘Tributes to courageous security personnel martyred in Handwara’, tweets PM Modi
‘Tributes to courageous security personnel martyred in Handwara’, tweets PM Modi
Firms fear 40% revenue decline in April-June quarter: CII snap poll
Firms fear 40% revenue decline in April-June quarter: CII snap poll
Covid-19 lockdown: 450 liquor shops to open in Delhi from Monday
Covid-19 lockdown: 450 liquor shops to open in Delhi from Monday
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
Gambhir believes credit for Rohit’s success should go to former captain
Gambhir believes credit for Rohit’s success should go to former captain
It was a nightmare, just unreal: Rohit names 4 best pacers of the world
It was a nightmare, just unreal: Rohit names 4 best pacers of the world
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News