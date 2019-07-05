Roam around the campus to acclimatise. No lectures for MBBS, BDS students for first 30 days

Now, there will be no lectures for fresh MBBS and BDS batch students during the first 30 days. Instead they will be taught how to keep cool during work stress and allowed to roam around to know the campus, the departments, teachers and seniors better.

“On guidelines from the Medical Council of India, from this year the new students will be helped to acclimatize themselves with the campus and staff,” said Prof Sunita Tiwari, HoD, physiology at the King George’s Medical University and part of the team that will conduct sessions for the new batch.

As per the decision, the new batch will be introduced to the campus and all the departments that they may visit for academic and clinical work during the five year stint in MBBS/BDS course. They will also be given lectures by senior faculty members on how to attend lectures, easy way to understand them and also special classes on points the students are weak in. Officials say this will check ragging too.

“When you occupy a new house, you immediately scout around the locality for connecting roads and parks. Similarly, it will make students comfortable if they are allowed to explore every nook and corner of the campus, which they would have otherwise visited in phases,” said Prof AA Mahdi, vice chancellor of the Era University.

“English is an issue with a large number of students, hence a course will be run to make them comfortable with the language,” said Prof Tiwari. The students will be given lectures also by senior residents in departments such as emergency so that they (new students) are able to understand the work culture.

“It is also important to understand the work pressure the students and doctors face here. Hence OPD and operation theatre experience will also be given in some manner and the students will also be taught how to keep cool even in crisis or during stress ,” said Prof Tiwari.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 08:29 IST