NISM launches two certification courses on cyber security and cyber resilience for GIFT IFSC
These courses are aimed to strengthen cybersecurity capabilities, enhancing awareness of cyber risks, and building greater resilience across the IFSC ecosystem.
The National Institute of Securities Markets has launched two certification courses on cybersecurity and cyber resilience in the GIFT IFSC. These two courses are aimed at strengthening cybersecurity capabilities, enhancing awareness of cyber risks, and building greater resilience across the International Financial Services Centre ecosystem.
As per a press statement issued by NISM, the two courses- NISM-IFSCA-02A: Certification Course on Cyber Security and Cyber Resilience in the GIFT IFSC (Basic) and NISM-IFSCA-02B: Certification Course on Cyber Security and Cyber Resilience in the GIFT IFSC (Advanced), were launched by Shri Sashi Krishnan, Director, NISM, and Shri K. Rajaraman, Chairperson, International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), in the presence of Dr. Praveen Trivedi, Executive Director, IFSCA, and the course design teams.
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The Basic certification program covers foundational aspects of cybersecurity, including the evolving cyber threat landscape, governance and risk management, security architecture, asset and access management, third-party risk, application and data security, vulnerability management, cyber hygiene, incident response and recovery. It also introduces candidates to emerging cybersecurity challenges, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and quantum computing.
The basic exam comprises of 50 questions of one mark each. The exam duration is 60 minutes. The passing criteria is 50% and above.
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The Basic certification course will be launched with effect from November 18, 2026.
The advanced certification program builds on existing cybersecurity knowledge and focuses on strengthening governance and risk management approaches, evaluating cyber incident preparedness and resilience, applying cybersecurity principles across key domains, and interpreting regulatory requirements applicable to entities operating in the GIFT IFSC.
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The advanced exam comprises 80 multiple-choice questions and three case-based questions. The exam duration is two hours. The passing criteria is 60% and above.
The Advanced certification course will be launched with effect from December 30, 2026.
Examination Fee
The examination fee for the basic program is ₹1180/- inclusive of taxes, and the certification is valid for two years.
The advanced examination fee is ₹2950/- inclusive of taxes, and the certification is valid for three years.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of NISM.
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