RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026: Apply for 3548 posts at rrbapply.gov.in, direct link here
RRB NTPC Graduate recruitment 2026 registration process has started. The direct link to apply for the post is given here.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited applications for NTPC Graduate-level posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 3548 posts in the organization.
The last date to apply for the post is November 6, 2026. The last date for application fee payment for the submitted applications is November 8, 2026. The correction window will open on November 9 and will close on November 18, 2026.
Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
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Age Limit
The age limit should be between 18 to 33 years. The lower and upper age limits indicated for a particular post(s) in the vacancy table will be reckoned as on 01.01.2027.
Selection Process
The recruitment process shall involve 1st Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT), 2nd Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Document Verification/Medical Examination. Selection is made strictly as per merit, on the basis of above-mentioned recruitment stages.
The date, time and venue for all the activities viz. CBTs, Document Verification, Medical Examination or any other additional activity as applicable shall be fixed by the RRBs and shall be intimated to the eligible candidates in due course through the official webpages of individual RRBs from unified official RRB website, SMS and/or email.
Examination Fee
The examination fee for all candidates is ₹500/-. For candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC), the application fee is ₹250/-. The fee payment should be done through internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI.
How to Apply
- Visit the official website of RRB at rrbapply.gov.in.
- Click on RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026 registration link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have enter the registration details.
- Once registration is done, fill the application form.
- Make the payment of application fee.
- Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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