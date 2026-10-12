The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited applications for NTPC Graduate-level posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 3548 posts in the organization. RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026: Apply for 3548 posts at rrbapply.gov.in, direct link here (Rajkumar)

The last date to apply for the post is November 6, 2026. The last date for application fee payment for the submitted applications is November 8, 2026. The correction window will open on November 9 and will close on November 18, 2026.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Age Limit The age limit should be between 18 to 33 years. The lower and upper age limits indicated for a particular post(s) in the vacancy table will be reckoned as on 01.01.2027.

Selection Process The recruitment process shall involve 1st Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT), 2nd Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Document Verification/Medical Examination. Selection is made strictly as per merit, on the basis of above-mentioned recruitment stages.

The date, time and venue for all the activities viz. CBTs, Document Verification, Medical Examination or any other additional activity as applicable shall be fixed by the RRBs and shall be intimated to the eligible candidates in due course through the official webpages of individual RRBs from unified official RRB website, SMS and/or email.

Examination Fee The examination fee for all candidates is ₹500/-. For candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC), the application fee is ₹250/-. The fee payment should be done through internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI.

How to Apply Visit the official website of RRB at rrbapply.gov.in. Click on RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have enter the registration details. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here