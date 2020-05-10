e-paper
Home / Education / Roorkee based IIT-COER join hands, adopt 5 villages for Covid-19 prevention

Roorkee based IIT-COER join hands, adopt 5 villages for Covid-19 prevention



education Updated: May 10, 2020 16:56 IST
HT Correspondent

Hindustan Times, Haridwar

Medical workers in PPE overalls during a screening exercise in Sirhaul village during a nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Under aegis of Human Resource Development ministry’s Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, Roorkee based Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and College of Engineering (COER) has adopted five villages in Haridwar district for Covid-19 prevention measures and helping needy people.

These Roorkee based engineering institutions have adopted five villages in the first phase wherein these will be made model coronavirus preventive villages. All these villages are being sanitized fully as part of this project.

Facemasks, sanitizers, soaps and personal hygiene care tips are being provided to villagers by trained faculty staff members. These five villages are Brahampur, Bajuhedi, Badehi Rajputana, Narsan Kalan and Salempur Rajputana falling in Roorkee tehsil.

According to College of Engineering chairperson U C Jain, whole state, nation and world is affected with Covid-19 pandemic so it is the responsibility of people and capable institutions to contribute to society in whatever way they can.

“Free medicines are also being distributed to patients and rural medical centers. We have made a detailed chart of all village families and ensuring if someone is in the need of food ration and essential services, then they would be provided the same by us,” said COER chairperson Jain.

Farmers are also being advised and guided by the IIT agriculture department experts on ways to go for farming for maximum output as well as maintaining social distance and sanitizing of farming tools.

IIT’s Rural Agriculture Weather Service department is also issuing an advisory to farmers regarding weather updates.

IIT Roorkee developed mobile application Mausam for weather updates related to agriculture is also being issued for all six blocks of Haridwar district.

According to nodal officer IIT Professor Ashish Pandey this app has been designed keeping view requirements for Haridwar, Dehradun and Pauri Garhwal districts but other farmers of the region can also avail of the benefits from this app.

“From preventive measures related to coronavirus to related agriculture information, this app is helping a large number of villagers in these difficult times,” Prof Ashish.

