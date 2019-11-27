e-paper
Nov 27, 2019-Wednesday
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2019

RPSC admit card for Asst Engineer Mains Exam 2018 released, download hall ticket at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC admit card for Asst Engineer Mains Exam 2018: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Wednesday released the admit cards for Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam 2018.

education Updated: Nov 27, 2019 18:43 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Wednesday released the admit cards for Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam 2018.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Wednesday released the admit cards for Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam 2018. (rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in)
         

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Wednesday released the admit cards for Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam 2018. The examination will be held from December 3 to December 5 between 9am and 12pm and 2pm to 5pm at Ajmer district headquarter.

Steps to download the RPSC Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. Exam 2018 (Mains) admit cards:

1) Go to RPSC’s official website 2) Click on link for ‘Admit Card Link for Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. Exam 2018 (Mains)’ in important links section 3) Click on link for get admit card 4) Select exam and enter application ID, date of birth and captcha code on the login page that opens 5) Click on ‘Get admit card’ 6) Admit card will be displayed on the screen 7) Take a print-out and save it on computer

Candidates must bring their admit card, a photo and their original photo ID card to the centre. They must reach the centre one hour before the commencement of exam.

