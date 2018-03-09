RPSC answer key for Sr Teacher Gr II (Spl Edu) 2015 exam released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer key for Sr. Teacher Gr II(Special Education) 2015 Exam for General Knowledge (GK), Urdu, Sanskrit, math, Hindi, science, English on its official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam for GK was held on February 7 while exam for other subjects were held between February 8 and February 10, 2018.

Steps to check the answer key of Sr Teacher Gr II (Spl Edu) 2015:

1) Go to the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

2) Under the News and Events section, there are separate links for answer key of different subjects

3) Click on the relevant link to go to the pdf page containing the answer key for that subject

4) Take a print-out

The commission has also released a press note for filing objection to the answer keys.

Candidates can raise their objections online to the answer keys from March 13 to midnight of March 15 by paying the required fees (Rs 100 per question) through the commission’s website. The question papers of the exam are also available on the commission’s website.

Note: Check Rajasthan Public Service Commission official website regularly for latest updates.