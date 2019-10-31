RPSC answer keys for Senior scientific officer screening test 2019 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

education

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the model answer key of Sr scientific officer screening test 2019 for Chemistry Division, Ballistic Division, Biology Division, Photo Division, Document Division and Physics Division on its official website. The exam was held from October 9 and October 10, 2019.

RPSC has also issued a press note for filing objections to the answer keys. Candidates can raise their objections online to the answer keys from November 4 to midnight of November 6 by paying the required fee (Rs 100 per question) through the commission’s website. Objections should be raised on the basis of the Model question paper available on the RPSC website. Candidates should submit proof in support of their objection by submitting documents from standard and authentic books.

Here are the link to check RPSC answer keys:

Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer-2019(Physics Div.)(Part-B,Phy. Chem. and Part-C,Forensic Sci.)

Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer-2019(Physics Div.)(Part-A,Physics and Part-C,Forensic Sci.)

Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer-2019(Document Div.)(Part-B,Chemistry and Part-C,Forensic Sci.)

Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer-2019(Document Div.)(Part-A,Physics and Part-C, Forensic Sci.)

Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer-2019(Photo Division)

Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer-2019(Biology Div.)(Part-A,Zoology and Part-C, Forensic Sci.)

Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer-2019(Biology Div.)(Part-B,Bio-Chem. and Part-C,Forensic ci.)

Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer-2019(Ballistic Div.)(Part-B,Maths and Part-C Forensic Sci.)

Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer-2019(Ballistic Div.)(Part-A,Physics and Part-C,Forensic Sci.)

Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer - 2019(Chemistry Division)

How to check answer key of Sr scientific officer Exam 2019

1) Visit the official website of RPSC

2) Under the Candidate information section, there are link for answer keys

3) Click on the relevant link to go to the pdf page containing the answer key

Objections raised after the deadline will not be considered under any circumstance.

