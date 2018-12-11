RPSC Assistant Engineering Exam 2018 admit card released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, here’s how to download

Admit card of Rajasthan Public Service Selection Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment for the post of assistant engineers ( civil, electrical, mechanical and agriculture) exam. Candidates can download the admit card from its official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Exam Schedule

The examination will be conducted in two shifts on December 16 and 17, 2018 while on December 18, the exam will be conducted in one shift.

Timing of first shift exam is 10 am to 12 pm and for second shift it is 2 pm to 4 pm.

Candidates are required to bring their admit cards for their respective papers on the day of exam.

How to download RPSC admit card

Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the top left corner, click on the admit card link available on the website

Admit card link page will open.

Click on assistant engineer combined competitive exam 2018

On the right hand side of the page, click on ‘Get admit card’

Select the type of examination you are appearing for (Pre, Main, Interview)

Enter your application number, date of birth,and the captcha

Click on get admti card.

Here’s the direct link for the admit card link page

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 12:24 IST