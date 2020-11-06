e-paper
RPSC Constable Recruitment exam for 5,438 posts begins today

RPSC Constable Recruitment exam for 5,438 posts begins today

RPSC Constable Recruitment 2020: About three lakh candidates will appear in each shift. A total of 17,61,760 candidates have applied for the recruitment examination for 5,438 constable posts.

Nov 06, 2020
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Jaipur
The written examination for police constable recruitment in Rajasthan will start from Friday, officials said. More than 17 lakh candidates will be taking the exam, which will last for three days.

Director General of Police M L Lather said the constable recruitment examination will be held in two shifts daily on November 6, 7 and 8.

About three lakh candidates will appear in each shift. A total of 17,61,760 candidates have applied for the recruitment examination for 5,438 constable posts.

The written examination is being conducted at 518 examination centres in 32 districts of the state, he said in a statement.

Lather said all the candidates have been instructed to reach the examination centre two hours before the scheduled time.

