RPSC junior legal officer written exam results declared, check merit list here

RPSC junior legal officer written exam results declared, check merit list here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the results for junior legal officer recruitment exam. Candidates can check their results online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

May 09, 2020
Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
New Delhi
RPSC junior legal officer results out
RPSC junior legal officer results out
         

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the results for junior legal officer recruitment exam. Candidates can check their results online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC junior legal officer exam was conducted on December 26 and 27. The answer key was released on January 24.

According to the official notice, the candidates whose roll numbers have been mentioned in the merit list have been declared provisionally qualified for interview on the basis of their eligibility. Their eligibility will be verified during the interview.

Check official notice here

A total 23 candidates have qualified for the posts in TSP area, and 435 have qualified for non-TSP area. RPSC has also released the cutoff marks.

The cut off marks for general category candidates in TSP area is 97.60 and for ST category candidates is 106.40. For candidates in non-TSP area, the cut off is 154.25 for general candidates, 152.33 for EWS candidates, 124,48 for SC candidates, 117.33 for ST category candidates, 150.56 for OBC candidates, and 101.89 for MBC candidates.

