e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / RPSC Rajasthan releases question papers for Physiotherapist, ARO, inspector recruitment exams

RPSC Rajasthan releases question papers for Physiotherapist, ARO, inspector recruitment exams

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the questions papers for various recruitment exams including physiotherapist TSP and Non-TSP 2019, Agriculture Research Officer (Chemistry) 2020 and Inspector of Factories and Boilers - 2020 examinations

education Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 14:28 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(PTI)
         

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the questions papers for various recruitment exams including physiotherapist TSP and Non-TSP 2019, Agriculture Research Officer (Chemistry) 2020 and Inspector of Factories and Boilers - 2020 examinations. Candidates can view the question papers on the official website of RPSC- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC therapist exam was conducted on November 23.RPSC Inspector of Factories and Boilers - 2020 examination was held on November 25. RPSC Agriculture Research Officer (Chemistry) 2020 exam was held on November 24.

02/12/2020 - Question Paper for Physiotherapist (TSP) - 2018

02/12/2020 - Question Paper for Physiotherapist (Non-TSP) - 2018

02/12/2020 - Question Paper for Inspector of Factories and Boilers - 2020

02/12/2020 - Question Paper for Agriculture Research Officer (Agri. Chemistry) - 2020

How to download RPSC question papers:

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Under the ‘News and Events’ section on the homepage click on the relevant link for question papers

A PDF file will open

Check and download the question paper.

tags
top news
Chinese defence minister’s visit to Nepal, Pakistan made with eye on India, say experts
Chinese defence minister’s visit to Nepal, Pakistan made with eye on India, say experts
UK clears Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, to be available next week
UK clears Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, to be available next week
‘Community service’ in Gujarat for not wearing masks, rules high court
‘Community service’ in Gujarat for not wearing masks, rules high court
Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate expected to go below 5%: Health minister
Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate expected to go below 5%: Health minister
3rd ODI, Live: Finch’s 50 gives control back to Aussies
3rd ODI, Live: Finch’s 50 gives control back to Aussies
Kangana Ranaut gets legal notice over ‘misidentifying’ Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano
Kangana Ranaut gets legal notice over ‘misidentifying’ Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano
Not easy to shift Film City from Mumbai: Sanjay Raut on Adityanath’s visit
Not easy to shift Film City from Mumbai: Sanjay Raut on Adityanath’s visit
Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates
Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In