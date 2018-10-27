RPSC Rajasthan Sr Teacher Grade II Admit Card 2018 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Sr Teacher Grade II Admit Cards 2018: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued admit card for Sr Teacher Grade II (Non-TSP and TSP) examination 2018. The examination will be held from October 28 to November 2, 2018. The examination for General Knowledge will be held on October 28 and October 31 between 10am and 12pm. The exams for optional papers will be held between 9am and 11.30pm and 3pm to 5.30pm on October 29 and 30 and November 1 and 2.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the link provided on the RPSC website. The commission has also released a press note regarding admit cards on the commission’s official website.

Rajasthan Sr Teacher Grade II Admit Cards 2018: Steps to download

1) Go to RPSC’s official website

2) Click on link for admit card

3) Click on link for get admit card

4) Enter application ID, date of birth on the login page that opens

5) Click on get admit card

6) Admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on computer

Check the admit card for exam centre details and time of the exam. Candidates must bring their admit card and an original photo ID card to the centre. They must reach the centre two hours before the exam begins.

Note: Visit RPSC’s official website for latest news and updates.

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 14:03 IST