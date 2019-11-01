RPSC School Lecturer exam time table released, check full schedule here

education

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a revised date sheet for the recruitment of first grade lecturer 2019. The recruitment will be done to hire 5000 lecturers.

According to the exam schedule, RPSC Group A exam will be conducted on January 3 and 4, 2020.

RPSC group B exams will be conducted from January 6 to 8, 2020 and group C exams will be conducted from January 9 to 13, 2020.

General Knowledge paper for group A will be conducted on January 3, for group B it will be conducted on January 6 and for group C it will be conducted on January 9, 2020 from 9 to 10:30 am.

