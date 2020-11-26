e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / RPSC School Lecturer Results 2020 declared at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC School Lecturer Results 2020 declared at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Thursday declared the results for school lecturer (sanskrit edu) 2018 on its official website.

education Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 13:49 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RPSC School lecturer results declared
RPSC School lecturer results declared
         

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Thursday declared the results for school lecturer (sanskrit edu) 2018 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the cutoff marks and results for the examination online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The result has been declared for the subjects namely general Grammar, Grammar, Literature, English, Hindi and History.

The examination was conducted on August 4 and 6, 2020.Provisional list of candidates for eligibility checking is also released on the official website. Final merit list will be released after the document verification is done. Document verification will be done during the counselling process. Candidates must bring along the duly filled detailed application form at the time of counselling.

Direct links to check results:

Result Preamble and cut-off Marks for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2018 (General Grammar)

Result Preamble and cut-off Marks for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2018 (Grammar)

Result Preamble and cut-off Marks for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2018 (Literature)

Result Preamble and cut-off Marks for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2018 (English)

Result Preamble and cut-off Marks for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2018 (Hindi)

Result Preamble and cut-off Marks for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2018 (History)

top news
Lashkar boss Hafiz Saeed is serving time at home. Imran Khan govt calls it a jail
Lashkar boss Hafiz Saeed is serving time at home. Imran Khan govt calls it a jail
India will never forget wounds of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks: PM Modi
India will never forget wounds of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks: PM Modi
Will keep spotlight on epicentre of global terrorism, says Jaishankar on 26/11 anniversary
Will keep spotlight on epicentre of global terrorism, says Jaishankar on 26/11 anniversary
PM Modi to visit Serum Institute of India in Pune on November 28
PM Modi to visit Serum Institute of India in Pune on November 28
HTLS 2020: Rajnath Singh to open day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
HTLS 2020: Rajnath Singh to open day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
Police use water cannon, tear gas on farmers near Delhi-Haryana border
Police use water cannon, tear gas on farmers near Delhi-Haryana border
Cyclone Nivar: 3 killed in Tamil Nadu as storm weakens
Cyclone Nivar: 3 killed in Tamil Nadu as storm weakens
Here’s what to expect during #HTLS2020 | #DefiningANewEra
Here’s what to expect during #HTLS2020 | #DefiningANewEra
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarPM ModiFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In