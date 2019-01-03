RPSC SI answer key 2018 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Thursday released the answer key of exam to recruit Sub-Inspector (SI) in the state police on its official website. The examinations were held on October 7, 2018. The answer key have been released for Paper 1 and Paper 2 examinations. The commission has also released a press note for filing objection to the answer keys.

Candidates can raise their objections online to the answer keys from January 5 to midnight of January 7 by paying the required fee (Rs. 100 per question) through the commission’s website. Objections should be raised on the basis of the master question paper available on the RPSC website. Candidates should submit proof in support of their objection by submitting documents from authentic books. Objections raised after the deadline will not be considered.

Answer key of SI recruitment examination 2018 : Steps to check

1) Go to the official website of RPSC

2) Under the News and Events section, there are separate links for answer keys of each paper (Paper 1 and Paper 2)

3) Click on the relevant link to go to the pdf page containing the answer key for that paper

4) Take a print-out

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 17:35 IST