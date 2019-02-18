RPSC Sr Teacher Gr II Exam answer keys: Raise objections from February 19

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer key of Sr Teacher Gr II Comp(Sec.Edu.) Exam 2018 on its official website. The answer key has been released for General Knowledge (GK), maths, English, social science, Sindhi and Punjabi.

The commission has also released a press note for filing objections to the answer keys.

Candidates can raise their objections online to the answer keys from February 19 to midnight of February 21 by paying the required fee (Rs 100 per question) through the commission’s website. Objections should be raised on the basis of the master question paper available on the RPSC website. Candidates should submit proof in support of their objection by submitting documents from authentic books. Objections raised after the deadline will not be considered.

Answer key of Sr Teacher Gr II Comp(Sec Edu) Exam 2018 : Steps to check

1) Go to the official website of RPSC

2) Under the Candidate information section, there is link for answer keys

3) Click on the relevant link to go to the pdf page containing the answer key for that paper

4) Take a print-out

