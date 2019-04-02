RPSC Sr Teacher Grade 2 Exam 2013 (Science) revised result out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) declared the revised result for Senior Teacher Grade 2 exam 2013 (Science) on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. The RPSC revised result for Senior Teacher Grade 2 exam 2013 has been declared as per the orders of the Rajasthan high court.

Candidates can check their results by visiting the RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The commission had on Monday declared the result of Senior Teacher Grade 2 exam 2013 (Math).

The RPSC had declared the result in February 2016 and the revised result has been declared after the court order.

RPSC has also released a list of 58 candidates whose names are out from the new result but their selection has ‘not been disturbed.

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade 2 exam 2013 (Science) result: Here is how to check

Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the link for Afresh result for Senior Teacher Grade 2 exam 2013 (Science). A Pdf page containing the list of roll number of shortlisted candidates with their rank will be displayed. Take a printout and save it on your computer. A notification regarding the result will also be found.

